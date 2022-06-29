The Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center provides state of the art medical training that ensures highly educated, innovative, and adaptive medical and nonmedical Soldier. Courses facilitated include: 68W Refresher Courses, TC 8-800 Train the Trainer, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Basic and Advanced Life Support (BLS & ACLS), Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course, CLS Train the Trainer, and Improved First Aid Kit (IFAK) Familiarization.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850020
|VIRIN:
|220629-D-VQ984-125
|Filename:
|DOD_109101802
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT