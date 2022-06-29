Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center provides state of the art medical training that ensures highly educated, innovative, and adaptive medical and nonmedical Soldier. Courses facilitated include: 68W Refresher Courses, TC 8-800 Train the Trainer, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Basic and Advanced Life Support (BLS & ACLS), Combat Lifesaver (CLS) Course, CLS Train the Trainer, and Improved First Aid Kit (IFAK) Familiarization.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850020
    VIRIN: 220629-D-VQ984-125
    Filename: DOD_109101802
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSTC
    Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Fort McCoy MVI

