    Day 1 CARE Event and Warrior Games Training Wrap-Up

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Day 1 of the JBSA Warrior CARE Event and Warrior Games training showcased the power of adaptive sports used as part of the healing process. Wounded Warriors engaged in workshops covering the spectrum of support programs offered by AFW2.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850013
    VIRIN: 220712-F-OR487-001
    PIN: 220712
    Filename: DOD_109101715
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 1 CARE Event and Warrior Games Training Wrap-Up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Art
    Wellness
    Resiliency
    AFW2
    Wellness and Resiliency
    WAR Program

