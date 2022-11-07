Day 1 of the JBSA Warrior CARE Event and Warrior Games training showcased the power of adaptive sports used as part of the healing process. Wounded Warriors engaged in workshops covering the spectrum of support programs offered by AFW2.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850013
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-OR487-001
|PIN:
|220712
|Filename:
|DOD_109101715
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day 1 CARE Event and Warrior Games Training Wrap-Up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT