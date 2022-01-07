Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Showcasing GRF's Weapons Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) armament includes the Close-In Weapons System, NATO Sea Sparrow Missile System, RAM System & a multitude of conventional small arms weapons. Ford has the speed, endurance, agility & combat capability needed to create a strategic advantage over our competitors. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850009
    VIRIN: 220701-N-OH637-495
    Filename: DOD_109101697
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Showcasing GRF's Weapons Readiness, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    CVN 78
    Ford
    USN
    Weapons
    conac

