    35th Fighter Wing Underwater Reenlistment

    JAPAN

    06.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing held an reenlistment ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 06, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849993
    VIRIN: 220606-F-DJ879-026
    Filename: DOD_109101558
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Underwater Reenlistment, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underwater
    Reenlistment
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

