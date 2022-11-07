AFW2 | JBSA C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Day 1 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to JBSA's leadership and the Department of Defense for supporting AFW2's July C.A.R.E Event. JBSA rallied together in support of the Air Force's most seriously wounded, ill or injured Airman and Guardians. Today is day 1 of AFW2's C.A.R.E Event.



AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.