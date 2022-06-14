16th Airlift Squadron Airlifts USMC CH-53K King Stallion B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 16th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron-1, airlift a CH-53K King Stallion via a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., to Berlin, June 14, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)