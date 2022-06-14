U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 16th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron-1, airlift a CH-53K King Stallion via a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., to Berlin, June 14, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849956
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-UN842-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109101108
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Airlifts USMC CH-53K King Stallion B-Roll, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
