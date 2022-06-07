Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC2022 Combined RAN and MARFORPAC Band Concerts

    WAIKIKI, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    WAIKIKI, Hawaii (July 6, 2022) - Musicians of the Royal Australian Navy Band joined their counterparts from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band for a joint concert at the Ala Moana Center in Waikiki during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849907
    VIRIN: 220711-N-N0842-1002-A
    Filename: DOD_109100553
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: WAIKIKI, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Marine Corps
    RIMPAC2022
    RMP20220021

