RIMPAC2022 Combined RAN and MARFORPAC Band Concerts

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (July 6, 2022) - Musicians of the Royal Australian Navy Band joined their counterparts from the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band for a joint concert at the Ala Moana Center in Waikiki during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849907
|VIRIN:
|220711-N-N0842-1002-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109100553
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|WAIKIKI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
