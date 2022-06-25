GoPro vid of 3-126 IN live fire rehearsal at African Lion 22 in Tunisia

U.S. Army Spc. Brendon Kraisa, a squad automatic weapon gunner, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, provides a first-person perspective of support by fire in a joint combined live-fire exercise rehearsal during African Lion 22 at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, June 25, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
|06.25.2022
|07.11.2022 12:31
|Package
|849895
|220625-Z-SD031-767
|DOD_109100345
|00:00:58
|BEN GHILOUF, TN
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
|LANSING, MI, US
|2
|2
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
