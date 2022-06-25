Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GoPro vid of 3-126 IN live fire rehearsal at African Lion 22 in Tunisia

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    06.25.2022

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Brendon Kraisa, a squad automatic weapon gunner, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, provides a first-person perspective of support by fire in a joint combined live-fire exercise rehearsal during African Lion 22 at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, June 25, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849895
    VIRIN: 220625-Z-SD031-767
    Filename: DOD_109100345
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, GoPro vid of 3-126 IN live fire rehearsal at African Lion 22 in Tunisia, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M249
    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    3-126 IN
    African Lion
    AL22

