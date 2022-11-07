President Joe Biden hosts an event commemorating the historic achievement of the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 12:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849890
|Filename:
|DOD_109100235
|Length:
|00:33:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at Celebration of the Safer Community Act, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT