    President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at Celebration of the Safer Community Act

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden hosts an event commemorating the historic achievement of the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 849890
    Filename: DOD_109100235
    Length: 00:33:22
    Location: US

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    VPOTUS
    Kamala Harris
    Safer Communities Act

