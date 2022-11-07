7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers perform the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 11, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)