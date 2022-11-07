Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition Day 1

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers perform the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 11, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849885
    VIRIN: 220711-A-MH953-0001
    Filename: DOD_109100223
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    This work, 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition Day 1, by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    BestSquad
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

