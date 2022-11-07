7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition Day 1

U.S. Army Soldiers perform the Army Combat Fitness Test portion of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 11, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|07.11.2022
|07.11.2022 12:57
|B-Roll
|849885
|220711-A-MH953-0001
|DOD_109100223
|00:02:08
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|1
|1
