    Point Blank 22-3

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis, Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali and Airman Austin Salazar

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Point Blank 22-3 is a quarterly multinational exercise with this one placing an emphasis on increasing fifth generation interoperability between NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849878
    VIRIN: 220704-F-WN564-908
    Filename: DOD_109100043
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Joint
    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    495nd Fighter Squadron

