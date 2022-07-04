Point Blank 22-3 is a quarterly multinational exercise with this one placing an emphasis on increasing fifth generation interoperability between NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849878
|VIRIN:
|220704-F-WN564-908
|Filename:
|DOD_109100043
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT