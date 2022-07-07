AFSC Request to Complete FEVS

Mr. Dennis D'Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, makes a personal request to members of AFSC to complete the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey before the July 15, 2022, deadline.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
