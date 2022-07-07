Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Request to Complete FEVS

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Amy Schiess and Angela Startz

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Mr. Dennis D'Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, makes a personal request to members of AFSC to complete the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey before the July 15, 2022, deadline.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 09:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 849876
    VIRIN: 220707-F-LH134-102
    Filename: DOD_109100041
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Request to Complete FEVS, by Amy Schiess and Angela Startz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEVS

