    4-10 CAV Conduct a Spur Ride

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army spur candidates assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a spur ride at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 25, 2022. Soldiers from various units participated in a Spur Ride, a challenging event where physical fitness and teamwork are needed to emerge and earn their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera & Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849868
    VIRIN: 220710-Z-TS965-1001
    Filename: DOD_109099854
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

