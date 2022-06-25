U.S. Army spur candidates assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a spur ride at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 25, 2022. Soldiers from various units participated in a Spur Ride, a challenging event where physical fitness and teamwork are needed to emerge and earn their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera & Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849868
|VIRIN:
|220710-Z-TS965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109099854
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4-10 CAV Conduct a Spur Ride, by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT