4-10 CAV Conduct a Spur Ride

U.S. Army spur candidates assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a spur ride at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 25, 2022. Soldiers from various units participated in a Spur Ride, a challenging event where physical fitness and teamwork are needed to emerge and earn their spurs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera & Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)