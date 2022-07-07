U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley assumed command of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a ceremony July 7, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849866
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-IP635-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109099852
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st AMOW Change of Command (1080p with graphics), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT