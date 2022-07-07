Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW Change of Command (720p with graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley assumed command of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing during a ceremony July 7, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849865
    VIRIN: 220707-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109099851
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW Change of Command (720p with graphics), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    521st AMOW
    521st AMOW CoC

