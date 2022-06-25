Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Eagle and Open House 2022

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performing at the Sentry Eagle and Open House Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 24-25, 2022.

    B-Roll by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849847
    VIRIN: 220625-F-CJ645-823
    Filename: DOD_109099522
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Eagle and Open House 2022, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    A10DemoTeam

