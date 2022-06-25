B-Roll of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performing at the Sentry Eagle and Open House Airshow at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 24-25, 2022.
B-Roll by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849847
|VIRIN:
|220625-F-CJ645-823
|Filename:
|DOD_109099522
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sentry Eagle and Open House 2022, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
