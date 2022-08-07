Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-366 Deploys to Fort Worth, Texas for Training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 inspect a CH-53E Super Stallion at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, July 8, 2022. HMH-366 trained to ensure standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849844
    VIRIN: 220708-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_109099453
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, HMH-366 Deploys to Fort Worth, Texas for Training, by PFC Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Fort Worth
    Training
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Proficiency
    Aviation Support

