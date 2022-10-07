220710-N-BP932-2001-JP PEARL HARBOR (July 10, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Tomisawa Sakihito discusses his experience participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, at Pearl Harbor, July 10. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Production by Petty Officer 3rd Class Takanori Kikuchi)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2022 22:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849841
|VIRIN:
|220710-N-BP932-2001-J
|Filename:
|DOD_109099377
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Lt. Tomisawa Sakihito, by Takanori Kikuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT