Yokosuka Pride Parade Pacific Update

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220711-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlight the second annual Yokosuka Pride Parade. The parade is meant to showcase service members who are serving openly and proudly. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 21:33
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    Pride
    Navy
    Yokosuka
    LGBT

