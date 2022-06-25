220711-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlight the second annual Yokosuka Pride Parade. The parade is meant to showcase service members who are serving openly and proudly. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2022 21:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849839
|VIRIN:
|220711-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109099361
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Pride Parade Pacific Update, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
