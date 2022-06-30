220630-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 30, 2022) A video highlighting Master-at-arms first class Mionca Tomlinson's work as a command fitness leader for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2022 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849835
|VIRIN:
|220630-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109099344
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MA1 Mionca Tomlinson Pacific Spotlight, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT