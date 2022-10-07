Copperheads conduct aircrew water survival course

Aircrew members from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, 197th Air Refueling Squadron, practice boarding 20-person inflatable rafts July 10, 2022 during a triennial water-survival course at a waterpark in Tempe, Ariz. The training course ensures that aircrew members are prepared and mission ready. Interview with Tech. Sgt. David Stewart, 161st Aircrew Flight Equipment technician. (U .S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2022 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849824
|VIRIN:
|220710-Z-CC902-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109099228
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
