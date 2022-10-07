Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Copperheads conduct aircrew water survival course

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Aircrew members from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, 197th Air Refueling Squadron, practice boarding 20-person inflatable rafts July 10, 2022 during a triennial water-survival course at a waterpark in Tempe, Ariz. The training course ensures that aircrew members are prepared and mission ready. Interview with Tech. Sgt. David Stewart, 161st Aircrew Flight Equipment technician. (U .S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TEMPE, AZ, US 

    KC-135
    aircrew
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Airman
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    water-survival

