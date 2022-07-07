Fallen Hero Project

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeramy A. Miles, with the Illinois Army National Guard and CJ3 (Operations) deputy director assigned to Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa, gives a video testimonial about an Illinois fallen hero, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Wehrly.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 01:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849815
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-ET937-595
|Filename:
|DOD_109098965
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
