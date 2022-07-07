Fallen Hero Project

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeramy A. Miles, with the Illinois Army National Guard and CJ3 (Operations) deputy director assigned to Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa, gives a video testimonial about an Illinois fallen hero, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Wehrly.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 01:27
    Length: 00:07:56
    Djibouti
    CJTFHOA

