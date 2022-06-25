183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2022

Airmen from the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron completed their annual training at MacDill Air Force Base. During their training, the Airmen cared for simulated patients aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III. The Airmen also received mass casualty and triage response training, which sharpened their skills in patient care. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2022 16:11
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
