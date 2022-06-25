183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron completed their annual training at MacDill Air Force Base. During their training, the Airmen cared for simulated patients aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III. The Airmen also received mass casualty and triage response training, which sharpened their skills in patient care. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)