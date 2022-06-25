Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2022

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron completed their annual training at MacDill Air Force Base. During their training, the Airmen cared for simulated patients aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III. The Airmen also received mass casualty and triage response training, which sharpened their skills in patient care. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849797
    VIRIN: 220708-Z-HF355-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098702
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Annual Training 2022, by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Annual Training
    172nd Airlift Wing
    183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Mississippi Air National Guard

