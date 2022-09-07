Coast Guard assists disabled vessel 55 miles west of Sanibel Island

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach rescue crews tows a 33-foot vessel in distrss 55 miles west of Sanibel Island July 09, 2022. Coast Guard 7th District command center watchstanders received a distress alert from the emergency beacon aboard the 34-foot pleasure craft in distress and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2022 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849796
|VIRIN:
|220709-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098668
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
