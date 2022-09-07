Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assists disabled vessel 55 miles west of Sanibel Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach rescue crews tows a 33-foot vessel in distrss 55 miles west of Sanibel Island July 09, 2022. Coast Guard 7th District command center watchstanders received a distress alert from the emergency beacon aboard the 34-foot pleasure craft in distress and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849796
    VIRIN: 220709-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098668
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists disabled vessel 55 miles west of Sanibel Island, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT