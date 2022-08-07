Faces of RIMPAC featuring 1st Lt. Andres Canales from the Peruvian Navy.

220708-N0XX566-1001
PEARL HARBOR (July 8, 2022) - 1st Lt. Andres Canales, from Lima, Peru, assigned to Peruvian Navy corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) talks about his experiences in the Peruvian Navy and his involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)
|07.08.2022
|07.08.2022 22:44
|Video Productions
|849776
|220708-N-XX566-1001
|DOD_109098448
|00:01:29
|HONOLULU, HI, US
