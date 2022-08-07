Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of RIMPAC featuring 1st Lt. Andres Canales from the Peruvian Navy.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220708-N0XX566-1001
    PEARL HARBOR (July 8, 2022) - 1st Lt. Andres Canales, from Lima, Peru, assigned to Peruvian Navy corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) talks about his experiences in the Peruvian Navy and his involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 22:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849776
    VIRIN: 220708-N-XX566-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098448
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring 1st Lt. Andres Canales from the Peruvian Navy., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Peruvian Navy
    RIMPAC 2022
    BAP Guise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT