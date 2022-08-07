U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, commander, Space Launch Delta 30, acknowledges and honors U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Spitler, outgoing commander, 30th Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brent J. Cunningham, incoming commander, 30th Medical Group, as they transfer official command at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 11, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 18:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849758
|VIRIN:
|220708-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098221
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Medical Group Change of Command, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT