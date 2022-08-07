Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Group Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, commander, Space Launch Delta 30, acknowledges and honors U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Spitler, outgoing commander, 30th Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brent J. Cunningham, incoming commander, 30th Medical Group, as they transfer official command at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 11, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 18:37
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Change of Command
    MDG
    30 Medical Group
    Vandenberg Change of Command

