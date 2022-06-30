U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take first place in the Marine Corps "Capture the Flag" Cyber Games 2022 on Camp Pendleton, California April 8, 2022. The 2022 Cyber Games is the fourth game for Marines working towards Defensive Cyber Operations that enhances readiness for real world cyber attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849745
|VIRIN:
|220708-M-EH070-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097955
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
