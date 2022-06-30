video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take first place in the Marine Corps "Capture the Flag" Cyber Games 2022 on Camp Pendleton, California April 8, 2022. The 2022 Cyber Games is the fourth game for Marines working towards Defensive Cyber Operations that enhances readiness for real world cyber attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)