    Marine Corps "Capture the Flag" Cyber Games 2022

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, take first place in the Marine Corps "Capture the Flag" Cyber Games 2022 on Camp Pendleton, California April 8, 2022. The 2022 Cyber Games is the fourth game for Marines working towards Defensive Cyber Operations that enhances readiness for real world cyber attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849745
    VIRIN: 220708-M-EH070-0001
    Filename: DOD_109097955
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps "Capture the Flag" Cyber Games 2022, by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    9th Comm
    Cyber Games

