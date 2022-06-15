Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride in the Air Force - Capt. Spradlin

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Tiphanie Spradlin for 101st Air Communications Squadron discusses how event with a young Airmen shaped her stance on being in the closet as an officer.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849744
    VIRIN: 220615-F-JE952-268
    Filename: DOD_109097941
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride in the Air Force - Capt. Spradlin, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Pride
    Tyndall
    LGBTQ

