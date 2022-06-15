Pride in the Air Force - Capt. Spradlin

Capt. Tiphanie Spradlin for 101st Air Communications Squadron discusses how event with a young Airmen shaped her stance on being in the closet as an officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
