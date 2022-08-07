Clarence Black | Trade School

Why pay for trade school when the Army Reserve pays you to learn and get the same certifications? The commitment is one weekend a month, and a couple weeks during the year. Get paid to be who you want to be.
Video by Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|849735
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-KJ871-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109097841
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
