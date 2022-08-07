Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clarence Black | Trade School

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Why pay for trade school when the Army Reserve pays you to learn and get the same certifications? The commitment is one weekend a month, and a couple weeks during the year. Get paid to be who you want to be.


    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 15:56
    Category: Commercials
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clarence Black | Trade School, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gi bill
    army reserve
    education
    trade school
    selfie
    clarence black
    usarmarketing

