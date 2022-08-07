Ed Solis | Pursue Civilian Career

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGT Ed Solis pursues his civilian career, while still serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. With more flexibility than while on Active Duty, Ed benefits from the best of both worlds.





Video By Tim Yao