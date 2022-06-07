ASC June Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849726" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of June. This month's stories highlight the Army's 247th birthday, pride month, the Secretary of the Army's visit to Rock Island Arsenal, ASC welcoming our new Command Sergeant Major, and a reminder to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.