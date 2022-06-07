Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC June Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of June. This month's stories highlight the Army's 247th birthday, pride month, the Secretary of the Army's visit to Rock Island Arsenal, ASC welcoming our new Command Sergeant Major, and a reminder to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 849726
    VIRIN: 220706-A-IK992-976
    Filename: DOD_109097707
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC June Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    June monthly recap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT