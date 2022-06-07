Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of June. This month's stories highlight the Army's 247th birthday, pride month, the Secretary of the Army's visit to Rock Island Arsenal, ASC welcoming our new Command Sergeant Major, and a reminder to take the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|849726
|VIRIN:
|220706-A-IK992-976
|Filename:
|DOD_109097707
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC June Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
