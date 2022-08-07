President Biden Delivers Remarks on Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services
The White House
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 13:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849699
|Filename:
|DOD_109097332
|Length:
|00:19:26
|Location:
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT