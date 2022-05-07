Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart Heals through Adaptive Reconditioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Shout out to the Iron Guardians participating in the Adaptive Reconditioning Program with the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit. Also thanks to the Georgia Aquarium The Landings, and Regional Health Command for their video footage, and support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849696
    VIRIN: 220705-A-TY372-520
    Filename: DOD_109097322
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart Heals through Adaptive Reconditioning, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT