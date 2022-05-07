Shout out to the Iron Guardians participating in the Adaptive Reconditioning Program with the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit. Also thanks to the Georgia Aquarium The Landings, and Regional Health Command for their video footage, and support.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849696
|VIRIN:
|220705-A-TY372-520
|Filename:
|DOD_109097322
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart Heals through Adaptive Reconditioning, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT