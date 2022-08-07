Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Performance Nutrition: The Best Ways to Eat 2

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    USU professor and nutrition specialist, Jonathan Scott PhD, gives advice on eating healthy. Learn more about the Dietician Approved Fueling stations at your local commissary here: https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 13:58
    Location: US

