III Armored Corps - Fort Hood- Readiness

FORT HOOD, Texas - The III Armored Corps and its subordinate units are prepared to rapidly deploy and conduct the full range of military operations to seize, retain and exploit the initiative, in order to deter or defeat any adversary. The Corps is prepared to exercise mission command and maintain its lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Alegria, Spc. Alexander Chattoff, Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel, Cpl. James Liker)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849678
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-HV314-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109097147
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT