Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps - Fort Hood- Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Spc. James Alegria, Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel, Spc. Alexander Chatoff and Spc. James Liker

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - The III Armored Corps and its subordinate units are prepared to rapidly deploy and conduct the full range of military operations to seize, retain and exploit the initiative, in order to deter or defeat any adversary. The Corps is prepared to exercise mission command and maintain its lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James Alegria, Spc. Alexander Chattoff, Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel, Cpl. James Liker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849678
    VIRIN: 220708-A-HV314-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109097147
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Readiness
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Hood Video Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT