    Secretary Buttigieg Celebrates Pride with WRNMMC

    MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Md. (June 29, 2022) U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a fireside chat as part of WRNMMC Pride Month celebration. Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which happened in June 1969. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. The rainbow flag, now with additional colors, has been a symbol of Pride, and was created in 1978 by designer Gilbert Baker. Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the US at that time, commissioned it. The stripes of the American flag were the inspiration to represent the many groups within the LGBTQIA+ community. Pride is celebrated at the national level; the DOD, DHA, and WRNMMC will all have events to celebrate and honor its LGBTQIA+ members.

