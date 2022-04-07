Aviano Air Base held an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2022. The event had many attractions for entertainment, live performance by the band Echosmith and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849661
|VIRIN:
|220704-F-QR554-216
|Filename:
|DOD_109097004
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, 2022 Independence Day Celebration, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing
Aviano Air Base
AFN Aviano
31st Forces Support Squadron
