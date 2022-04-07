Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Air Base held an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2022. The event had many attractions for entertainment, live performance by the band Echosmith and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849661
    VIRIN: 220704-F-QR554-216
    Filename: DOD_109097004
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Independence Day Celebration, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Air Base

    AFN Aviano

    31st Forces Support Squadron

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    AFN Aviano
    31st Forces Support Squadron
    Aviano Community Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT