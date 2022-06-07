The 106th Medical Readiness Detachment hosted a walk-in vaccine rodeo at the pet readiness clinic. The event was open to the pets of all active duty, dependents, and retirees. Along with vaccines, the clinic also provided heartworm tests, pet registration, and assistance with pet travel documentation.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849642
|VIRIN:
|220706-F-FW870-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109096467
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pet Clinic Vaccine Rodeo B-Roll, by SPC Emily Dawson and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT