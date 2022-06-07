Pet Clinic Vaccine Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849640" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 106th Medical Readiness Detachment hosted a walk-in vaccine rodeo at the pet readiness clinic. The event was open to the pets of all active duty, dependents, and retirees. Along with vaccines, the clinic also provided heartworm tests, pet registration, and assistance with pet travel documentation.