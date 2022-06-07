Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pet Clinic Vaccine Rodeo

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    The 106th Medical Readiness Detachment hosted a walk-in vaccine rodeo at the pet readiness clinic. The event was open to the pets of all active duty, dependents, and retirees. Along with vaccines, the clinic also provided heartworm tests, pet registration, and assistance with pet travel documentation.

    Location: KR

    Korea
    veterinarians
    Pets

