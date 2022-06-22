Jungle Crab 22 | EOD Marines occupy a simulated jungle village at JWTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849634" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hike into a simulated village during Jungle Crab 22 at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. During Jungle Crab 22 EOD Marines prepared to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations by practicing survival methods in areas where logistical support may not be available. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)