U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hike into a simulated village during Jungle Crab 22 at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. During Jungle Crab 22 EOD Marines prepared to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations by practicing survival methods in areas where logistical support may not be available. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849634
|VIRIN:
|220622-M-LN574-302
|Filename:
|DOD_109096352
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Crab 22 | EOD Marines occupy a simulated jungle village at JWTC, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT