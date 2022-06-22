Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Crab 22 | EOD Marines occupy a simulated jungle village at JWTC

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hike into a simulated village during Jungle Crab 22 at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. During Jungle Crab 22 EOD Marines prepared to support Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations by practicing survival methods in areas where logistical support may not be available. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849634
    VIRIN: 220622-M-LN574-302
    Filename: DOD_109096352
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Jungle Crab 22 | EOD Marines occupy a simulated jungle village at JWTC, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosives
    Okinawa
    Marines
    EOD
    JWTC
    III MEF

