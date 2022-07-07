Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Project Findings 2022

The U.S. Army finalized their fifth disinterment project in returning five Native American children and two Alaskan Native children to their families July 6, 2022. The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) presented their findings today, July 7, of the multi-phase disinterment project with archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
