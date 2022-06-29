Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunnery Sgt. Jude physical fitness session

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Jude, force fitness instructor, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, leads a squadron physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 29, 2022.
    This event was outgoing commanding officer Lt. Col. Robert Reinoehl’s final physical fitness event with the unit prior to his change of command ceremony, June 30, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 19:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849618
    VIRIN: 220529-M-IH358-1001
    Filename: DOD_109096076
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Marines
    Arizona
    MCAS Yuma

