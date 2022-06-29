Gunnery Sgt. Jude physical fitness session

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric Jude, force fitness instructor, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, leads a squadron physical training event at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 29, 2022.
This event was outgoing commanding officer Lt. Col. Robert Reinoehl’s final physical fitness event with the unit prior to his change of command ceremony, June 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 19:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849618
|VIRIN:
|220529-M-IH358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109096076
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
