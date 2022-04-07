220704-N-NA545-1001
Video detailing the history of the 30th Anniversary of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) detailing important facts regarding the ship and historical events the ship took part in from its commissioning from July 04, 1992. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dyxan K. Williams and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julianna J. Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849613
|VIRIN:
|220704-N-NA545-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095989
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service History, by PO3 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT