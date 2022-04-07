George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220704-N-NA545-1001

Video detailing the history of the 30th Anniversary of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) detailing important facts regarding the ship and historical events the ship took part in from its commissioning from July 04, 1992. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dyxan K. Williams and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julianna J. Fisher)