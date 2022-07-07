118th Operations Group B-Roll Stringer
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849611
|VIRIN:
|220707-Z-TI414-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109095960
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 118th Operations Group B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, A1C Yonette Martin and TSgt Mark Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MQ-9 Reaper
LEAVE A COMMENT