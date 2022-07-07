Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Staff Annual Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Hosted by General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Joint Staff Annual Awards Ceremony is a formal event that allows the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS), to address the entire Joint Staff and to publicly recognize individual Joint Staff members for their superior performance, accomplishments, and contributions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:11
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    CJCS
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Mark A. Milley
    Joint Staff Annual Awards Ceremony

