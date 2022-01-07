Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jaida McGuire shares how the commandant’s workforce vision changed her life and inspired her leadership style during an interview on July 1, 2022, at the Coast Guard Baltimore Yard’s medical clinic in Curtis Bay, Maryland. Adm. Linda Fagan, the commandant of the Coast Guard, empowered McGuire to feel a sense of belonging, embrace her individuality and encourage workforce inclusivity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849575
|VIRIN:
|220701-G-VP451-736
|Filename:
|DOD_109095362
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Chief shares significance of Coast Guard inclusivity, inspired by Coast Guard Commandant, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT