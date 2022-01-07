Coast Guard Chief shares significance of Coast Guard inclusivity, inspired by Coast Guard Commandant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jaida McGuire shares how the commandant’s workforce vision changed her life and inspired her leadership style during an interview on July 1, 2022, at the Coast Guard Baltimore Yard’s medical clinic in Curtis Bay, Maryland. Adm. Linda Fagan, the commandant of the Coast Guard, empowered McGuire to feel a sense of belonging, embrace her individuality and encourage workforce inclusivity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno)