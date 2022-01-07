Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Chief shares significance of Coast Guard inclusivity, inspired by Coast Guard Commandant

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Jaida McGuire shares how the commandant’s workforce vision changed her life and inspired her leadership style during an interview on July 1, 2022, at the Coast Guard Baltimore Yard’s medical clinic in Curtis Bay, Maryland. Adm. Linda Fagan, the commandant of the Coast Guard, empowered McGuire to feel a sense of belonging, embrace her individuality and encourage workforce inclusivity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 13:16
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

