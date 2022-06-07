115th Fighter Wing AMMO unloads 20mm ammunition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Munitions Systems specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, unload and reload F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft 20mm ammunition using a 20mm Universal Ammunition Loading System July 6, 2022. The UALS consists of two sub-systems: a loader, that transfers ammunition into the aircraft’s weapon system, and a replenisher unit which is capable of accepting 20mm ammunition while simultaneously receiving and sorting spent cases and unfired rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)