115th Fighter Wing AMMO unloads 20mm ammunition

Munitions Systems specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, unload and reload F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft 20mm ammunition using a 20mm Universal Ammunition Loading System July 6, 2022. The UALS consists of two sub-systems: a loader, that transfers ammunition into the aircraft’s weapon system, and a replenisher unit which is capable of accepting 20mm ammunition while simultaneously receiving and sorting spent cases and unfired rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849571
|VIRIN:
|220707-Z-HD478-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095314
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
