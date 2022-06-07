Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    115th Fighter Wing AMMO unloads 20mm ammunition

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Munitions Systems specialists assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin, unload and reload F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft 20mm ammunition using a 20mm Universal Ammunition Loading System July 6, 2022. The UALS consists of two sub-systems: a loader, that transfers ammunition into the aircraft’s weapon system, and a replenisher unit which is capable of accepting 20mm ammunition while simultaneously receiving and sorting spent cases and unfired rounds. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849571
    VIRIN: 220707-Z-HD478-1001
    Filename: DOD_109095314
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    20mm
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing
    Ammo Universal Ammunition Loading System

