    African Lion 22 - Social Media

    MOROCCO

    07.05.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    During African Lion 22, Guardsmen hone tactical readiness and interoperability alongside the joint force and military partners from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and host nations: Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Ghana.

    U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Brett Thompson, Staff Sgt. Amber Peck, Spc. Alexandra Behne, Pfc. Emily Held, Capt. Joe Legros, Spc. Mackenzie Willden.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849570
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109095283
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MA

    This work, African Lion 22 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    African Lion
    African Lion 22

