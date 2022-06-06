AFC military and civilians MSG Rachelle Eben, SSG Robert Stephenson, Carl Hale, Diana Jordan-Baldwin, LT Jennifer Horikami and Robert Mages celebrate the Army's 247 Birthday and tell us what the Army Birthday means to them.
(US Army Video by Patrick Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849567
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-JT723-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095133
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFC Celebrates The Army's 247th Birthday, by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT