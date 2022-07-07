Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, HBCU Partnerships, Future Aircrew Helmet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, General James B. Hecker takes over the United States Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command from Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the Air Force is starting a new research partnership that will focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the prototype for a new aircrew helmet has been selected for further development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849563
    VIRIN: 220707-F-IZ785-076
    Filename: DOD_109095074
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, HBCU Partnerships, Future Aircrew Helmet, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT